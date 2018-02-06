Snow, Freezing Rain and Rain expected later this Week

Northeastern Nova Scotia is in for a messy mix of weather late Wednesday into Thursday. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement, indicating the next disturbance will bring with it snow, freezing rain and rain. It’s from a low pressure system that will approach the region Wednesday.

It will start out as snow over western Nova Scotia Wednesday afternoon spreading eastward Wednesday night. It will then change over to a period of freezing rain and then to rain at times heavy. Strong southerly winds will also develop ahead of the storm.

It’s expected 5 to 10 centimes of snow will fall, up to 15 centimetres over northern Nova Scotia. Rainfall amounts exceeding 25 millimetres are possible, especially along the Atlantic coast.