Snow/rain mix Expected heading into New Year’s Day

Some messy weather is coming to the province leading into the New Year’s Day holiday.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement saying a disturbance is expected to develop near Cape Cod early Tuesday and track slowly northeastward across New Brunswick New Year’s Day. Snow or rain is expected to develop over southwestern Nova Scotia ahead of this system and then spread to all regions of the province by Tuesday evening. A period of ice pellets with a risk of freezing rain is now looking likely before the changeover to rain.

Gusty winds of 70 and possibly 80 kilometres an hour will develop in the afternoon and evening and diminish overnight, perhaps higher in the Cape Breton Highlands. The timing and combination of mixed precipitation and strong winds could have an impact on travel.

Snowfall amounts across the province could vary with this system; anywhere from 2 centimetres in the southwest to 10 centimetres in the northern part of the province, possibly higher in the Cape Breton Highlands. Rainfall amounts could be anywhere from 5 to 20 millimetres.