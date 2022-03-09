Snow Removal Budget in Antigonish County Remains on Track

With the rain and snow fall of January and February causing flooding, power outages, and other issues, County Warden Owen McCarron said he and other councillors have heard a lot of concerns about potholes on local roads, a lot of which are provincial roads. McCarron said there are a significant number of challenging areas throughout the county. As for the effects on the snow removal budget, McCarron said the county remains on par with budgeted projections.

One thing that will put some pressure on the snow removal budget is the high price of fuel, with McCarron noting we are fortunately near the end of the winter season.