Snow Storm Expected in Northeastern Nova Scotia Wednesday night into Thursday

Environment Canada is monitoring a snow storm that is expected to pay a visit to Northeastern Nova Scotia. The national weather forecaster has issued a Special Weather Statement for the province, saying a deepening low pressure system is expected to spread snow across Nova Scotia from southwest to northeast Wednesday evening as it tracks south of the province. The storm could bring possibly more than 15 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada says there remains considerable uncertainty on the system’s track. However at this time, the highest snowfall amounts are expected along the Atlantic coast. Conditions will improve from west to east on Thursday.