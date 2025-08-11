Soaring Temperatures and Lack of Rain Impacting Local Farms

Antigonish County Council is responding to the concerns of local farmers dealing with dwindling water supplies.

During the Municipality of the County of Antigonish meeting last week, Deputy Warden John Dunbar mentioned to council concerns he heard from farmers about the ongoing dry weather and lack of rain.

Warden Nicholas MacInnis said most councillors heard similar feedback, noting famers are saying ponds and wells for livestock are dry or are running dry.

MacInnis said some county residents living in the fringe area are under a mandatory water conservation order as they use the Town of Antigonish’s water system. MacInnis also pointed to other ramifications, with the provincial fire ban and restrict entry into the forest, noting forestry related professionals reached out to say last week was challenging.