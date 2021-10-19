Sobey Family Contributes $1 million to Nova Scotia Nature Trust for Land Conservation

A large gift from Pictou County’s Sobey family for land conservation. The Sobeys have donated

$1 million towards the Nova Scotia Nature Trust’s Twice the Wild campaign. The campaign, launched last year aimed to double the amount of land the Nature Trust protects and stewards across the province to 30,000 acres.

The David and Faye Sobey foundation pledged $900,000 to the campaign. Paul and Marsha Sobey have contributed an additional $100,000; bringing the family’s total gift to $1 million.

The Sobey family are strong supporters of the Nature Trust, including efforts to preserve lands along the St. Mary’s River.

The Nature Trust has set a target of $4 million. Every dollar raised will add four more through matching contributions from other sources, potentially unlocking another $16 million