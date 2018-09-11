Sobey Foundation contributes $1 million to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation’s Endowment Fund Campaign

It’s a significant donation to the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation’s “The Time is Now

Campaign”. The endowment fund has received a $1 million donation from the Sobey Foundation. Campaign Chair Steve Smith says the gift has pushed the fund’s total to $16.1 million. That’s over 80 per cent of its goal of $20 million.

The gift from the Sobey Foundation will support cardiorespiratory care at the Hospital. To recognize the donation, the cardio and respiratory services will be named Sobey Cardiorespiratory Services.