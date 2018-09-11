Sobey Foundation contributes $1 million to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation’s Endowment Fund Campaign

It’s a significant donation to the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation’s “The Time is Now
Campaign”. The endowment fund has received a $1 million donation from the Sobey Foundation. Campaign Chair Steve Smith says the gift has pushed the fund’s total to $16.1 million. That’s over 80 per cent of its goal of $20 million.
The gift from the Sobey Foundation will support cardiorespiratory care at the Hospital. To recognize the donation, the cardio and respiratory services will be named Sobey Cardiorespiratory Services.
Sobey Foundation chair Frank Sobey says they decided to support the campaign for several reasons.
St. Martha’s Internal Medicine Doctor Amy Hendricks says the contribution is significant.
Hendricks says the donation will also be helpful in recruiting specialists.