Sobey Foundation, David and Faye Foundations make joint $1 Million to Ship Hector Society

A big financial boost in the effort to rebuild the replica of the iconic ship The Hector.

The Ship Hector Society in Pictou says it has received a $1 million joint donation from the Sobey Foundation and the David and Faye Sobey Foundation.

The Hector, which has been a dockside attraction for the past 22 years, has been lifted out of the water for the restoration work. Once complete, The Hector will become a fully operational passenger carrying sailing vessel incorporating electric auxiliary propulsion.

Society chair Wes Surrett says the donation will boost restoration and allow it to share the story of the Hector Scots and the Indigeneous people of the area. Surrett says the Interpretive Centre has received significant government support. However he says, the Ship Hector Restoration Project relies on support from the community and this gift is moving it closer to its goal of getting the ship back in the water in 2024.