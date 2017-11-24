Sobeys cuts 800 office positions nation-wide

The Stellarton-based Sobeys grocery store chain is chopping about 800 office jobs across the country. The company’s CEO, Michael Medline, says the job cuts are part of efforts to create one national organization out of five regional businesses. Medline says only office employees are affected. Sobeys officials say about 100 positions will be cut from its Stellarton office. Ten have already departed, the remaining 90 will leave the company between now and next July.

Province-wide, about 150 positions with Sobeys and its related companies are being cut.

Besides the Sobeys banner, the company operates Safeway stores in western Canada and the FreshCo discount brand.