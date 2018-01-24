Sobeys enters Online Grocery Business; Toronto will be the first Market

Stellarton-based Sobeys is getting into the online grocery business. The food retailer says it will partner with Ocado Group PLC of the United Kingdom, a leader in online grocery shopping and home delivery to provide the service.

The first urban market in the country Sobeys has targeted for online grocery shopping is the greater Toronto area. Sobeys and Ocado will build what’s called a Customer Fullfillment Centre, a warehouse and shipping facility to support the new venture. It will take about two years to build the centre. Sobeys and Ocado will consider developing CFC’s in other urban markets.