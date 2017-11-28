Sobeys offers program to help Office Workers Leaving Stellarton Head Office

Sobeys is launching a program to assist office employees in Stellarton who are leaving the company over the next year as it restructures.

Last week, Sobeys announced it is cutting 800 office jobs across the country, including 100 at its Stellarton head office. The company has launched a program it calls Sobeys Supports. It will cover 100 per cent of the cost of tuition, in two installments in any Nova Scotia Community College program.

Sobeys Supports also offers up to $300,000 in loan guarantees for former office employees to start their own business.

Sobeys Spokesperson Cynthia Thompson says that offering an extra level assistance to employees will hopefully help spread the entrepreneurial spirit that helped Sobeys start more than a century ago. Thompson says different levels of support will be given to everyone:

Existing businesses that hire employees leaving the Stellarton office may also be eligible. As well, Sobeys will subsidize interest on low-interest loans for those approved as part of the program.

For more information about the program follow this link: sobeyssupports.com.