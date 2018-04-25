Sobeys to be a Co-Presenting Sponsor of Special Olympics National Games
Posted at 10:26 am on April 25, 2018 | Filed Under: News
A Stellarton-based company will be a co-presenting sponsor of the Special Olympics National Games in Antigonish this summer. The co-chair of the Games
Local Special Olympics Athletes Elizabeth Abler (left) and Jessica Gillis (right) at the 2017 Special Olympics Games in Antigonish. Both will compete for Nova Scotia at the National Games this summer.
Marc Champoux says Sobeys has been a strong supporter of the games annually, but to see them step up to support this event is exciting news.
Champoux says Sobeys has made a $250,000 commitment to the games. The budget for the games is 2.2 million dollars.
Champoux says Sobeys will join the Michelin Foundation as a co-presenting sponsor of these games. The Special Olympics National Games open on July 31st and continue until August 4th.