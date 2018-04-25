Sobeys to be a Co-Presenting Sponsor of Special Olympics National Games

A Stellarton-based company will be a co-presenting sponsor of the Special Olympics National Games in Antigonish this summer. The co-chair of the Games Marc Champoux says Sobeys has been a strong supporter of the games annually, but to see them step up to support this event is exciting news.

Champoux says Sobeys has made a $250,000 commitment to the games. The budget for the games is 2.2 million dollars.

Champoux says Sobeys will join the Michelin Foundation as a co-presenting sponsor of these games. The Special Olympics National Games open on July 31st and continue until August 4th.