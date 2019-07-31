Sobeys to Remove Plastic Grocery Bags from All Stores by early Next Year

Stellarton based grocery retailer Sobeys has announced it will remove plastic bags from all its

stores by the end of January, 2020. The company says the change will take 225 million plastic grocery bags out of circulation at its 255 locations across Canada each year.

Sobeys says with the phase out, it will introduce paper bags in all of its properties, including Safeway, FreshCo and Foodland outlets. Sobeys says it will also encourage shoppers to utilize reusable bags.

In August, Sobeys says it will introduce a line of reusable mesh produce bags made from recycled water bottles.