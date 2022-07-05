Sobeys works with other Agencies in a Plastic Waste Reduction Challenge

Local Company Sobeys partnered with Ignite Atlantic, Divert NS, and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency in a plastic waste reduction challenge.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said Sobeys has been at the forefront of trying to embrace the

need to be more sustainable. He said Sobeys launched the competition to solicit solutions from Canadian companies to replace styrofoam and plastic wrap packaging materials for seafood, produce, and meat products.

Sobey’s launched the plastic waste challenge on March 2, with letters of intent due on March 31, with the pitch competition happening on June 29. Fraser said a winner will be announced sometime in the near future, with the winner earning a cash prize, partnerships with different government agencies, and the opportunity to provide the products that will replace the current packaging.

Fraser, who has been working on a single use plastics ban since 2018, called it a good thing for the environment and for the companies involved.