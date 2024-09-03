Soccer Midfielders Cheyenne Bower and Kyle Cordeiro Named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Two Soccer midfielders are the St. FX Athletes of the Week.

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Soccer’s Cheyenne Bower. The second year Human Kinetics student from London, Ontario scored the lone goal in the X-Women’s 1-0 win over Saint Mary’s Friday night to open the AUS season.

The Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Soccer’s Kyle Cordeiro. The fifth year Business student from Oakville, Ontario scored three goals and assisted on another in the X-Men’s 11-0 over Saint Mary’s Friday night.

The Football Athletes of the Week are receiver Zach Houde on Offence, defensive back Logan Ritchie on Defence and kicker/punter Ben Hadley for Special Teams.