Soccer’s Amanda Smith and Dyan Vill named St. FX Players of the Week; Silas Fagnan, Josh Connors and Ben Hadley are Football’s Players of the Week

For the third time since the varsity season began, X-Women Soccer forward Amanda Smith is

the St. FX Female Athlete of the Week. The second year education student in her fifth year of eligibility from Ottawa scored five goals in two shutout victories for the X-Women over the weekend, including four in their 5-0 win over Mount Allision on Friday. Smith is currently tied for top spot in the country in goals scored.

The St. FX Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Soccer midfielder Dyan Vill. The fourth year business student in his third year of eligiblity from Ottawa scored two goals and had an assist in two X-Men wins over the weekend.

The St. FX. Football Offensive Player of the Week is X-men

quarterback Silas Fagnan. Fagnan, the 5th year player in his third year of elibility from Bonnyville, Alberta scored two rushing touchdowns and threw for another in the X-Men’s thrilling 34-31 overtime win over Bishops Friday night.

The St. FX Defensive Player of the Week is X-Men lineman Josh Connors. The fourth year business student in his third year of eligibility from Toronto led all defensive players in the game against Bishops with 10.5 tackles.

The St. FX Special Teams Player of the Week is X-Men kicker/punter Ben Hadley. The fourth year business student from Halifax scored 14 points for the X-Men in their win over Bishops, including the game winning field goal in overtime. He kicked four field goals, including three in overtime to keep his team in the game.