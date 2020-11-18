Soccer’s Amanda Smith, Basketball’s Dondre Reddick named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Soccer forward Amanda Smith is the StFX Female Athlete of the Week. Smith, a 3rd

year Human Kinetics student from Ottawa, was on the scoresheet again with four fantastic goals in the X-Women’s game this past Sunday.

X-Men Basketball guard Dondre Reddick is the StFX Male Athlete of the Week. Reddick, a 2nd year Arts student from Antigonish, NS led the X-Men white team over the blue team in their weekly intra-squad game, scoring a game high 22 points.

Second year running back Zach Kuhn, an Arts student from Penetanguishene,ON, is the stfx offensive player of the week, while Second year defensive lineman Hunter Mosseau, an Arts student from Sault Ste. Marie, ON, is the defensive player of the week and Second year kicker/punter Max Capriotti, a Human Kinetics student from Mount Hope, ON, is the special teams player of the week.