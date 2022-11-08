Soccer’s Amanda Smith, Hockey’s Jacob Hudson named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Soccer forward Amanda Smith is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Smith, a first

year Education student from Ottawa, played two strong games at the AUS championship this weekend in Sydney. In the X-Women’s 6-4 overtime win over SMU in the quarterfinal, Smith was the player of the game as she scored 2 goals and had 2 assists. An AUS first team all star, she was also a leader on the field in their close 1-0 loss to Cape Breton in the semi-final.

X-Men Hockey forward Jacob Hudson is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week for the week. Hudson, a third year Business student from Antigonish, had a six-point weekend in two X-Men road wins. In Friday’s 7-3 win over SMU, he scored a goal and had two assists, and in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Acadia he scored another goal and assisted twice, earning player of the game honours. Hudson is currently tied for first overall in AUS scoring with 16 points on the season.