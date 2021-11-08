Soccer’s Amanda Smith, Hockey’s Matthew Struthers named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Soccer forward Amanda Smith is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week for the week. Smith, a fourth year Human Kinetics student from Ottawa, ON scored 4 goals to lead all scorers this weekend at the AUS championship. She was named the player of the game in STFX’s 4-0 quarterfinal win over MtA and scored 3 goals in the game. She also scored the lone X goal in regulation in their 2-1 shootout win over MUN in the semifinals, and was the STFX player of the game in their close 1-0 loss to Acadia in the finals..

Subway STFX Male Athlete of the Week

X-Men Hockey forward Matthew Struthers is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Struthers, a first year Business student from Milton, ON had an incredible 9-point weekend in two X-Men wins. In Friday’s 5-3 win over Acadia he scored a goal and had 3 assists and was named 3rd star, then followed up Saturday with 4 goals and an assist in STFX’s 7-5 win over SMU as he was 1st star and player of the game.