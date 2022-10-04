Soccer’s Amanda Smith, Max Bodurtha named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Soccer.

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women forward Amanda Smith. The first year Education student in her fourth year of eligibility from Ottawa, scored or assisted on all X-Women goals this weekend in a pair of games against Memorial. In Saturday’s 3-0 win, Smith had two goals and an assist. In their close 2-1 loss on Sunday, Smith scored the lone goal for the X-Women in the game. She is currently tied for first overall in AUS scoring with 5 goals and 7 points on the season.

X-Men midfielder Max Bodurtha is the school’s Male Athlete of the Week. The second year Business student from Halifax had two strong games for the X-Men against Memorial over the weekend in a close loss on Saturday and a win on Sunday. In their 3-1 victory on Sunday, Bodurtha’s defensive work was exceptional in an important win and received player of the game honours. He saw time with the Halifax Wanderers U23 program this past summer and has started all six games for the X-Men this season.