Soccer’s Caitlyn Crichton and Logan Rieck named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Both the St. FX Male and Female Athletes of the Week are soccer midfielders.

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Soccer’s Caitlyn Crichton. The fourth year Human Kinetics student from Ottawa was the player of the game in the X-Women’s 1-0 victory over Acadia, scoring the only goal in the match off a corner kick. It was a key victory with potential playoff implications.

The Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Soccer’s Logan Rieck. The fifth year Human Kinetics student from Cambridge, Ontario was named player of the game in the X-Men’s 4-1 victory over Acadia. Rieck scored the first goal of the game and assisted on their final goal to help the X-Men remain undefeated on the season.

The St. FX Football Players of the Week are quarterback Silas Fagnan, defensive back Naijun David and kicker/punter Max Capriotti