Soccer’s Cheyenne Bower and Hockey’s Raegen Wiles named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Soccer and Hockey.
Cheyenne Bower (St. FX Athletics photo)
The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Soccer midfielder Cheyenne Bower. The fourth year Human Kinetics student from London, Ontario scored two goals and added an assist in the X-Women’s 6-1 win over Saint Mary’s on Thursday night. She is second in team scoring with four goals and four assists.
Raegan Wiles (St. FX Athletics photo)
The Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Hockey defenceman Raegan Wiles. The fourth year business student from Calgary had three assists in the X-Men’s 6-5 come from behind overtime win over UNB on Friday night. He also had two assists in the X-Men’s close 4-3 overtime loss to Moncton. He was also a contributing presence to the X-Men defence in both games