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Soccer’s Cheyenne Bower and Hockey’s Raegen Wiles named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Oct 13, 2026 | Sports

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Soccer and Hockey.

Cheyenne Bower (St. FX Athletics photo)

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Soccer midfielder Cheyenne Bower.  The fourth year Human Kinetics student from London, Ontario scored two goals and added an assist in the X-Women’s 6-1 win over Saint Mary’s on Thursday night.  She is second in team scoring with four goals and four assists.

Raegan Wiles (St. FX Athletics photo)

The Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Hockey defenceman Raegan Wiles.  The fourth year business student from Calgary had three assists in the X-Men’s 6-5 come from behind overtime win over UNB on Friday night.  He also had two assists in the X-Men’s close 4-3 overtime loss to Moncton.  He was also a contributing presence to the X-Men defence in both games

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X-Men Soccer, X-Women Cross Country in U Sports Top 10 Rankings

Oct 7, 2026

Two St. FX varsity teams are in the U Sports Top 10 rankings. Two St. FX varsity teams are in the U Sports Top 10 rankings. The X-Men Soccer Team, undefeated in eight starts this season, is 3rd in the country. X-Women Cross Country is seventh in Canada in the weekly...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.