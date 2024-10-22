Soccer’s Christina Gentile and Hockey’s Charlie Callaghan named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Soccer goalkeeper Christina Gentile is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Gentile, a second year Education student (5th year eligibility) from Laval, QC backstopped the X-Women to a win and a tie over the weekend, not allowing any goals in either game. The points helped secure her team a berth in the AUS championship tournament.

X-Men Hockey defenseman Charlie Callaghan is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Callaghan, a second year Business student from Toronto, ON racked up six points in two games last week. In Wednesday’s 7-1 win over Dalhousie, he scored a hat-trick, with his three goals coming in a span of 2:37 in the second period. He followed up with a pair of assists in Friday’s close 5-4 loss to UPEI.

The STFX football players of the week are X-Men receiver Caleb Tremblay, X-Men defensive back Nathan Cayouette and X-Men kicker/punter Ben Hadley.