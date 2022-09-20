Tim Horton's Antigonish
Soccer’s Emma Steen and Cross Country’s Jacob Benoit Named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Soccer and Cross Country.

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Soccer defender Emma Steen. The second year

St. FX Stadium

Human Kinetics student from Stittsville, Ontario scored three goals and added an assist in two weekend shutout victories by the X-Women.

X-Men Cross Country runner Jacob Benoit is the Male Athlete of the Week. The fourth year Human Kinetics student from Windsor crossed the finish line in first place at a meet at St. FX over the weekend, topping a field of 40 runners. He led his team to a second place finish, just five points back of the Dalhousie Tigers.

X-Men Football receiver Devaughn Blackwood was named the St. FX Football Offensive Player of the week. The third year Business student from Kanata, Ontario scored a 39-yard touchdown reception in their 21-16 win over Bishop’s on Saturday.

The Defensive Player of the Week was X-Men defensive back Thomas Bentley. The fourth year Human Kinetics student from Dartmouth made several key plays in the win over Bishop’s with two solo tackles, one break-up and timely interception in the third quarter.

Kicker/Punter Ben Hadley is the Special Teams Player of the Week. The third year Business student from Halifax kicked four field goals and one extra point for the X-Men in their win over Bishop’s