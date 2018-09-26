Soccer’s Kelsey Ellis and Dan Hayfield named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women soccer striker Kelsey Ellis was named the StFX Female Athlete of the Week . Ellis, a 4th year Human Kinetics student from Ottawa, Ont. scored 3 goals and had 2 assists in two weekend wins. She was also honoured as the player of the game in both games. In Friday’s 2-0 shutout over Mount Allison, she scored the first StFX goal, and in Sunday’s 4-0 shutout over UPEI she scored 2 goals and assisted on the other 2.

X-Men soccer striker Dan Hayfield was named the StFX Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 23, 2018. Hayfield, a 4th year Arts student from Exeter, UK scored five goals in two weekend wins for the X-Men. In Friday’s 11-0 shutover over Mount Allison, Hayfield netted 4 goals, and he followed up by scoring the lone goal Sunday in StFX’s 1-0 shutout win over UPEI.