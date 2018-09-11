Soccer’s Mercy Myles and Josh Read named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Female and Male athletes of the week are both soccer players.

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women soccer midfielder Mercy Myles.

Myles, a third year Arts student from Ghana played two strong games in helping to pace the X-Women to two wins on the opening weekend of AUS play. She scored the second X goal in their 3-2 win over Moncton on Saturday, and she received player of the game honours in StFX’s 1-0 shutout win over UNB on Sunday.

The Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men soccer defender Josh Read.

Read, a 3rd year Human Kinetics student from England was singled out for his excellent play in helping lead the X-Men to a pair of weekend wins to open the AUS season. Josh received player of the game honours in StFX’s 2-0 shutout over Moncton on Saturday and also played a key role in another 2-0 shutout victory on Sunday over UNB.