Socholotiuk, Cordeiro and Burnham named St. FX Football Players of the Week

St.FX Athletics have named their players of the week for football as the regular season concludes. Offensively, X-Men running back Jordan Socholotiuk had 121 yards on 25 rushes in a 27-14 win over Bishop’s. Socholotiuk finished the season second overall in AUS rushing with 944 total yards. X-Men defensive lineman Tyler Cordeiro had 7 tackles along with a sack. Tyler finished the AUS season with 34.5 tackles. Finally, X-Men kicker/punter Kieran Burnham punted 9 times for a total of 338 yards, averaging 37.6 yards per kick.