Social Media Campaign underway on Contributions of African Nova Scotians to the Province’s History

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser recently sounded off on the importance of African Heritage

month.

The local MP said what he and some colleagues are doing over the course of the month is

launch a social media campaign to share the stories of prominent African Nova Scotians and their contributions to the province’s history. Fraser said he recently spoke with Preston MLA Angela Simmonds, former director of the land titles initiative. In regard to the titles initiative, Fraser explained that, due to decisions made several decades ago, in certain African Nova Scotia communities, some African Nova Scotians are not allowed to own land in communities they’ve lived on for generations.

Fraser said these kinds of conversations will continue, and asked residents to stay tuned to his social media channels