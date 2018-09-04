Sock it Away wins 4th Straight Atlanic Sires Stakes Win

Sock It Away continued his winning ways at Inverness Raceway on Sunday afternoon. The 3 year-old pacing gelding had his fourth straight Atlantic Sires Stakes win of the season, as he continues to dominate the leader board. Marc Campbell handled the driving duties for trainer Kevin MacLean and owner Reg MacPherson of Stratford, PEI. The duo crossed the finish line in 1:57.1

The other ‘A’ division event on the afternoon race card went to last year’s Atlantic Breeders Crown champion, Half Cut, and driver Mark Bradley in a time of 1:57.4. The 3 year-old bay gelding is trained by Tom Weatherbie for owners Kyle and Joseph Gardiner, Michael Currie and Jerry MacKinnon, all of PEI.