Sod Turning Ceremony to be Held Friday for the Construction of the New Valley View Villa in Plymouth

There is a sod turning for a new long-term care facility in Pictou County on Friday.

The location of the newest iteration of the Valley View Villa is going up in Plymouth and will replace the current Valley View Villa in Riverton.

Marcus Stephenson, client relations lead with High Crest Solutions the administrator of the facility, said plans for the new facility have been in the works for about three years. He noted the 113-bed Riverton facility was built in the late 70s, He explained it was due to be replaced largely because of shared rooms and bathrooms.

He said the upcoming facility in Plymouth will feature 144 beds, all with single rooms and washrooms. The construction phase will bring an immediate economic boost to the area, noted Stephenson said of the multi-million dollar project. The completion date is sometime in Febuary 2027.

The sod turning is set for Friday morning at 11 a.m..