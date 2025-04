Premier Tim Houston attended the sod turning for a new long-term care facility set to go up in Pictou County on Friday.

The location of the newest iteration of the Valley View Villa is going up in Plymouth and will replace the current Valley View Villa in Riverton. The upcoming building in Plymouth will feature 144 beds, all with single rooms and washrooms.

Houston said the province is excited about the new facility.

The completion date is sometime in February 2027.