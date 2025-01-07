Sodexho Reaches more than 13,000 Meals Delivered to Antigonish Community Fridge

A local partnership provided over 13,000 meals to those in need over the last year.

Tim Hierlihy, a general manager with Sodexo at STFX, said in October of 2023, he was approached about a grant to create a circular food solution, which would see food diverted and used before it becomes waste. After being approached, Hierlihy noted they do have food but they needed a way of getting it out to the community. That’s where the Antigonish Community Fridge came in.

Hierlihy said they started putting meals together in October of 2023, and have made over 13,000 as of December. He called it a big milestone, noting it shows the need in the community. Originally, they set out with the goal of providing 8,000 meals in an academic year.