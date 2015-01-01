Sodexo Delivers hundreds of Soups to Antigonish Community Fridge

A big donation for the Antigonish Community Fridge.

Through a grant with the Circular Food Solution Challenge, Sodexo, the company that provides dining services at St. FX University is providing hundreds of frozen soups and prepared meals weekly.

The first delivery was made this morning of less than 500 soups. They are now stored at the group’s the freezer and fridge at the Antigonish Farmers Market and their fridge at the Town and County Library. Some of the soups have also been shared with the Antigonish Food Bank.