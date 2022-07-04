Solar-Powered Business Happy Cones returns for Another Season

A seasonal student-run business in Antigonish County is back for its second season. The solar-

powered enterprise Happy Cones, will be serving ice cream at its new location on Cribbons Point Road in Morristown, just off Highway 337.

Happy Cones, operated by student entrepreneur Nicky Nicholson, will be also be at the annual Main Street Fair on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and during on the Antigonish Highland Games at Columbus Field all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Any students with “Free Scoop” ice cream tickets can redeem them during these events or any time at the new Happy Cones location on Cribbons Point Road.

Nicholson and Happy Cones was this year’s winner of the Minister’s Entrepreneurship Award of Excellence in Technology. The awards recognize Nova Scotia students in Grades 6 to 12 who show an interest in entrepreneurship and start their won business.