Some Changes this Year for the annual Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition

The Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition is returning, but it will look a little different this year.

The 159th exhibition will run from August 27-31. Shaun Smith, acting manager for the exhibition, said with their former midway provider ceasing operations, organizers decided to go with PEI Carnival, which caters more to children. Smith said there will be some mechanical rides for kids as well as inflatables like bouncy castles.

Also new will be a lumber sports competition for 4-H participants on Saturday afternoon. Smith said they usually see around 9,000 people over the five says of the exhibition and would like to see the same this year.

Smith said with the passing of Donald MacLellan, who was manager of the exhibition for 50 years, organizers wanted to offer a tribute.

Organizers also plan to launch a web site for the exhibition next week.