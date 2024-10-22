Some Delays Locally in the Reporting of Municipal Election Results

There were some issues in the reporting of municipal election results Saturday night in the local area.

X-FM monitored the results in 13 municipalities in Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough, Richmond and Inverness Counties. A 14th, Mulgrave, saw their Mayor and Council elected by acclamation.

There were two staff members in the X-FM newsroom and a support person to monitor and report on the results as they came in.

Most municipal units turned around their results rather quickly; the District of St. Mary’s, the District of Guysborough and Inverness County, for example, had their results in less than an hour after the polls closed. The six municipal units in Pictou County posted their results, just over 60 minutes after the closure of the polls. Others came in the next 90 minutes.

However, it took much longer for the Antigonish Town and County results to come in. Counts for the two municipal units were not complete until after 10 that evening. They were the last two municipalities locally to report their results. Our newsroom went to air with the results at 10:30 pm, shortly after receiving the data.

With a heightened interest in the results, there was public frustration in the delay. We at 989XFM realize our listeners have high expectations, so we feel that frustration as well