Some Local Physicians have Mixed Feelings as Province Lifts Many COVID-19 Restrictions

A number of COVID-19 related health restrictions ended today in the province and a local doctor says some physicians have mixed feelings.

On one hand, said Dr. Tania Sullivan, site lead for the emergency room at St. Martha’s Hospital, said doctors exist as regular people in their communities and see the value in finding progressive ways to move forward. At the same time, as doctors, Sullivan said some feel a sense of trepidation of what it could mean for patients and vulnerable members of the community.

As for what the changes in restrictions mean for hospitals, Sullivan said nothing is really changing. She said health care workers remain committed to “holding the COVID line”, which means masking and vaccination rules aren’t changing for them. Their success, she said, is going to depend on everyone entering health sites respecting those restrictions despite what is going on with the general public.