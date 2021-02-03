Some Local Schools included in Province’s $475.5 million Five Year School Capital Plan

Several local schools are listed in the province’s updated five year school capital plan.

Among the projects on the province’s list is the completion of a major renovation at North Nova

Education Centre in New Glasgow, which is expected to be completed this year.

Three other major renovations are on the books for this year with completion expected in 2022, Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet; East Antigonish Education Centre and Academy in Monastery and Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre and Academy in Terre Noire.

The Education department says under its plan, the province will spend an additional $64.2 million in new and existing projects to address increased construction costs related to the pandemic, enrollment growth and environmental matters.

There are 23 projects listed in the capital plan with a total value of $475.5 million.