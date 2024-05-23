Some Nova Scotia Post-Secondary Students will receive more in Assistance This Fall because of Increased Living Expenses

Provincial government officials say some Nova Scotia post-secondary students will receive more in assistance this fall because of a change to part of the funding formula.

The Advanced Education Department explains the updated formula aligns the Nova Scotia Student Assistance program with the federal Canada Student Financial Assistance program. The change will better reflect the financial pressures students are facing from current housing and living costs.

Nova Scotia typically follows the federal government’s formula for calculating assistance. Part of the formula considers basic living expenses, called a living allowance in the calculation. The allowance which has increased based on the consumer price index, now reflects information in the 2022 Canada Mortage and Housing Corporation Rental Market Survey. A higher living allowance in the formula means a student may qualify for more assistance.