Some Pictou County residents Concerned about Landline Telephone Service in Rural areas

At Wednesday’s meeting of Pictou County Council, concerns were raised about the declining level of landline service in rural areas. Warden Robert Parker told council he has received multiple complaints from residents that have been waiting for weeks to repair downed or broken lines, and have been told by their provider that they are no longer providing repairs, as “the county has taken over all that”. Other councilors shared their stories of similar concerns from residents, and council noted that many of the areas where complaints are coming from have poor cellular coverage.

Parker said the county is not in the telephone business in any way, shape or form, adding their only business in terms of communication is in delivering high speed internet to county residents.

CAO Brian Cullen told council that there are service requirements for landline as regulated by the Canadian Radio and Telecomunications Commision, and that they are the responsibility of the providers. Council is sending a letter to Central Nova MP Sean Fraser asking him to work with the CRTC to investigate telephone service levels in the county. They also recommend those with service concerns file a complaint with the CRTC.