Some Residents of Canso Not Pleased as Bank of Montreal Shuts Down its Branch in the Community

Some Canso residents are not happy with the Bank of Montreal shutting down the local branch.

Earlier this year, BMO announced plans to close its branches in Port Hawkesbury and Canso as of today, meaning customers would see their accounts transferred to the nearest BMO Branch in New Glasgow. Councils for the Town of Port Hawkesbury and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough later requested meetings with BMO representatives to discuss the closures.

Bill MacMillan, with the Canso Area Development Association, said the main concern in the community was what will happen to the many seniors, small operations, and community groups in the area when it comes to making deposits and requesting financial advice.

MacMillan said BMO started operating in Canso in 1905. He said he feels the way BMO dealt with the situations is heartless, calling it a shame.