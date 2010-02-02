Listen Live

Some Residents see a Marked Increase in their Assessments

With Property Valuation Services Corporation (PVSC) sending out assessments last week, some residents have noted a marked increase in their assessments.

Following last night’s regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Town Council, Mayor Laurie Boucher noted assessments went up across the province. Boucher said we are in a housing crunch, calling it a matter of supply and demand, adding she is hoping things will eventually even out.

Residents wishing to appeal their assessments must have their appeals into PVSC by February 8.


