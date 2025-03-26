Some Richmond Councillors Skeptical of the Feasibility of Green Energy Projects

Despite approving $24,250 for a Strait of Canso Clean Fuels Domestic Use Strategy, some Richmond Municipal Councillors expressed skepticism of the feasibility of green energy projects proposed for Point Tupper.

The Municipality of the County of Richmond was approved for a grant under the Provincial Clean Fuels Fund for $221,250 to see how Richmond County and the Town of Port Hawkesbury can decarbonize key sectors of the local economy.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Deputy Warden Brent Sampson said he didn’t see much local benefit since it’s unlikely a local consultant will be hired to conduct the study. Calling some of the local initiatives “pie in the sky,” he expressed doubts about the use of green energy in buses and ambulances. Noting the projects are “far off” from production, he said the strategy would likely be out-of-date by that time.

District 3 Councillor Brian Marchand agreed, saying it’s “premature” to do this work, noting it amounts to a lot of money and staff hours.

In response to a question from Warden Lois Landry, CAO Troy MacCulloch confirmed that the municipality would have to return that money from the fund.

District 4 Councillor Amanda Mombourquette said the study would involve the leveraging of 82 per cent of funds, and the domestic use of green hydrogen would provide an opportunity to maximize the benefit for local residents by building a hydrogen economy.

Mombourquette said now is the time for such a strategy, not when green energy is being produced. With local offtake, she said more businesses can be attracted to Richmond County, and that is the point of the study.

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said the funding is good value for taxpayers, noting this preliminary work is necessary if the projects proceed in Point Tupper.

The warden said this is an opportunity to give information to residents about the ways green energy can be impactful in local communities, and give local organizations the lead time to be investment-ready.

Despite nay votes from Sampson and Marchand, councillors voted to take funds from the current fiscal year, if there is enough room in the budget, and if not, the money will come from the 2025-2026 fiscal year.