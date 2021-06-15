Listen Live
Subway Trivia: The average man uses two of these at home, but the average woman uses four. What is it?
Stellarton Gives Green Light for Sidewalk Dining9:22 am | Read Full Article
With summer almost here, the town of Stellarton has given the go-ahead for sidewalk dining that follows COVID restrictions. Last night, council gave permission for pizza restaurant Andre’s Pizza, to build a different outdoor setup this year. Mayor Danny MacGillivray explains. MacGillivray says this is for a one-year trial run. There will be signage […]
Province Reports One Death, Eight New Cases of COVID-192:24 pm | Read Full Article
There has been a death in Nova Scotia related to COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness officials say a woman in her 80s died in Central Zone. The province is also reporting eight new cases of COVID-19, all in Central Zone. Three are close contacts There are also 22 recoveries from the virus. The number of active […]
Sports Roundup – June 135:47 am | Read Full Article
E-S-P-N admits it should have cut away more quickly, rather than linger on the scene when Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was given C-P-R on the field after collapsing near the end of the first half of the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland. Eriksen was awake and in stable condition last night after being […]