Spaceport to bring a proposed 300 jobs to Canso

Residents in the Canso area have reason to be excited after a recent open house hosted by Maritime Launch Services. Discussion during the open house focused on the economic impact that a space port would bring to the Canso area; with 8 launches planned by the year 2022.

In an email statement, MLS says that 300 people could be hired in various roles by 2021, including administrative, manufacturing and production jobs. The 155 million dollar capital investment project expects an annual operating expense of 15 million dollars.

Timeline wise, MLS is currently awaiting review of their Environmental Assessment, before proposed ground breaking in the spring of 2018. An MLS spokesperson says they still expect to have a first launch in 2020.