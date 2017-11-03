Spark Innovation Challenge Winners announced

The winners for the 2017 Spark Innovation Challenge have been announced, with 18 winners province wide receiving up to $50,000 in funding. The goal is to find and support high potential, early stage knowledge-based companies, and encourage entrepreneurial activity in the province.

In the Cape Breton region, Hydrotroniks based out of Cheticamp was awarded $25,000 for their carbon neutral alternative to fossil fuel boat engines.

In the North region, Sean Sears with iCrowdX based out of Antigonish was given $50,000 of funding for a natural, fruit based drink with health benefits.

And finally, Bid-Squid Online Marketplace, centered in Scotsburn, Pictou County received $25,000 for their online marketplace for local food where farmers can reach new buyers.