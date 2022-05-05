SPCA Breaks Ground on New Facility in Stellarton

The Nova Scotia SPCA has broken ground on its new North Nova location in Stellarton. Animals and families in the regions of Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties and Port Hawkesbury will soon have a new hub to turn to in times of need.

The Nova Scotia SPCA will be naming the new North Nova facility the Sharon & Elmer MacKay Building.

A $2.5M project, the building will house a shelter, a veterinary hospital, SPCA Thrift Store, an animal enforcement office, and programming space. Stellarton Town Council donated the land in the Albion Business Park in Stellarton.