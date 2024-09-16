SPCA to Host an Unleashing of New Facility in Stellarton

The Nova Scotia SPCA is hosting an unleashing at its new facility in Stellarton this week.

The North Nova SPCA is located in the Sharon and Elmer MacKay Building. The $2.5 million facility will house a shelter, Tartan Tails veterinary hospital, an SPCA thrift store, and animal enforcement office, and programming space. Stellarton Town Council donated the land, which is in the Albion Business park.

Sarah Lyon, chief communications and marketing officer with the Nova Scotia SPCA, said the unleashing will help them prepare to open up to the public in October. The unleashing, set for Tuesday, is not open to the public. There will be speeches from fundraising co-chairs Marsha Sobey and Steve Smith, and North Nova SPCA CEO Elizabeth Murphy.

Lyon said they are very excited to be this close to opening, and thanked the people of Northern Nova Scotia who helped make the build happen.