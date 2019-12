Residents of Westville are choosing a new town councillor today.

Two people are in the running for the vacant council seat; former Pictou East MLA Clarrie MacKinnon and Betty Jean Sutherland.

Polls will be open today from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The seat became vacant after former councillor Lennie White resigned to run for Mayor. White was elected Mayor by acclamation.