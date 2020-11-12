Special Election in District of St. Mary’s Set; Voting will be Via Phone or Internet

The District of St. Mary’s will hold a Special Election early in the new year to fill a vacant council seat. At a meeting this week, District of St. Mary’s council formally set the date of January 16th to hold the Special Election in District 8. Council has also decided that voting will conducted electronically, via telephone and online. Voting will run 24 hours a day from January 9th to regular polling day on January 16th.

Candidates wishing to run in the election can file their nomination papers by appointment with the Returning Officer on Nomination Day on December 22nd at the Council Chambers in Sherbrooke. Candidates can also make appointments to file their nomination papers during the preceding seven business days.

The District 8 seat on Council became vacant after incumbent Peggy Kaiser-Kirk resigned late last month.